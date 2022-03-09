Local farmers anticipate impact from high gas prices

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Like many of us, farmers are concerned with the growing gas prices.

“Seeing the prices really to me are scary because in the end and at the end of the day, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Susan Sink, Owner of Sinkland Farms.

Farmers in Montgomery County say the rising gas prices will have an impact on local farms.

“We are all in the process of beginning spring planting, getting ready for the summer growing season and looking towards the fall harvest. So gas prices today are not only affecting what we do today and tomorrow, but they’re going to affect everything that we do throughout the growing season through harvest,” said Sink.

“The impact of the energy as it really affects that farmer is going to depend on what part of the industry they are involved in,” Dan Brann, Farmer.

Many of them use gallons of diesel for their equipment.

“I filled up my truck, it wasn’t empty, it had a quarter tank of fuel. Filled it up, it was $104 just for that one truck,” said Brann.

The ones we spoke with say these high prices are just the start of a trickle down effect.

“Simply because with gas prices going higher, everything else will be affected. Fertilizer cost, seed cost, of course labor cost,” said Sink.

