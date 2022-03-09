Healthcare Pros
Henrico County leaders to begin review of proposed FY23 budget

On Tuesday, March 8, the proposed budget will be introduced to the Henrico Co. Board of...
On Tuesday, March 8, the proposed budget will be introduced to the Henrico Co. Board of Supervisors(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will begin to review the proposed FY 2023 budget.

The proposal includes a $1.1 billion general fund and $177 million for capital projects, along with a 2-cent reduction in the real estate tax.

The budget would give nearly $603 million to Henrico County Public Schools.

There is also funding for new positions, including 22 police officers, 11 firefighters, and 84 teaching positions.

The board will review the budget during the legislative work sessions on March 14-17.

There will be a public hearing on the budget plan on March 22 at 6 p.m.

Supervisors are scheduled to vote on the budget on April 12.

Copies of the budget proposal can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

