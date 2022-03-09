Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography

CUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - A former Cumberland County Schools elementary teacher has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Richard Nowak III, 27, most recently worked as an elementary school teacher. According to the CCPS staff directory, he taught third and fourth grade at Cumberland Elementary.

Officials said he was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Powhatan County.

“This was a joint investigation between Detective Sergeant Austin Schwartz of the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and myself, and in the course of the investigation, his cell phone was seized in Cumberland by law enforcement and that’s where the photographs were found. At this time there are no photos of local area children found in the seized material,” Cumberland Chief Deputy Dennis Ownby said.

Nowak is being held in jail without bail.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.