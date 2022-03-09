Healthcare Pros
First Afghan refugees arrive at new center in Virginia

Virginia state flag(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A first group of Afghan refugees have arrived at a new temporary housing facility in Northern Virginia as the U.S. works to resettle people who fled the Taliban takeover of their country.

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that Afghans will stay at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Virginia, until they can be placed in more permanent housing around the country.

Afghan refugees who arrived as part of Operation Allies Welcome were housed until February at military bases around the U.S.

Those arriving now include people who got out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal and had been at overseas military bases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

