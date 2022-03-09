Healthcare Pros
Deputies: 16-year-old arrested for bringing gun to New Kent High School

A 16-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday morning(Source: New Kent Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A high school student is now in police custody after Sheriff’s deputies say the teen brought a gun on school campus.

According to The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies received information about a student having a firearm in their possession during the school day while at New Kent High School.

Deputies interviewed several individuals throughout the night and school administrators in the county were notified about the situation.

On Wednesday morning, there was an increased police presence at the high school while students arrived, and deputies eventually made contact with the suspect.

At 6:30 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was interviewed and the firearm was recovered. The boy was arrested and transported to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center.

The following petitions were obtained (5 juvenile petitions in total and 1 juvenile detention order):

  • Possession of a firearm on school property on or about 03/08/2022
  • Possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 18 on or about 03/08/2022
  • Brandish a firearm on or about 3/08/2022 (x2)
  • Remove or alter serial number on a firearm on or about 3/09/2022

Deputies say no more information will be released about this incident due to the individual being a juvenile.

