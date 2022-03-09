Consultant expects RVA restaurant scene to grow despite impacts from rising fuel costs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Between record inflation at home and the raging war overseas in Ukraine, gas prices have continued to spiral out of control as the national average recently surpassed $4 a gallon - higher than the crisis of 2008. Those prices aren’t just causing pain at the pump; the local travel and food industry is getting hit too.

“They are dealing with inflation. They’re dealing with higher prices. They’re dealing with having to raise some prices, and the public seems to understand that, particularly with everything that’s going on in the world,” Mike Byrne said.

Byrne has been an industry expert and restaurant consultant in the food business for more than 40 years. He says despite rising food costs from inflation and gas prices, they likely won’t stop customers from ordering the special at their favorite sit-down.

“Higher gas prices mean that you might have to give up something else; maybe not go to the gym or not do this or not do that, but it won’t keep you from eating,” Byrne said. “It’s not doom or gloom.”

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food prices in Jan. 2022 were 7.0% higher than they were just a year prior in Jan. 2021.

The department also measured that inflation from restaurant purchases increased more 0.7 percent in Jan. 2022 and was 6.4 percent higher than in Jan. 2021.

Inflation from grocery stores or supermarket purchases increased 1.2 percent from Dec. 2021 to Jan. 2022 and was 7.4 percent higher than January 2021.

Byrne says he expects the city’s restaurant industry to grow even as gas prices shoot upwards.

“The Tobacco Company - which I consult with - just opened their club, and they had record sales,” Byrne said. “The Grill at Libbie and Patterson is doing record numbers - bigger than they had in 2019.

Even though prices are rising along with everything else, Byrne says people are willing to pay for convenience. He says the restaurant industry is constantly adjusting to performing at its best no matter the economic climate, especially over the past two years.

“Richmond is doing very well in terms of loyalty and the repeat business that restaurants achieve,” Byrne said. “I don’t see the restaurant business right now flailing; I see it adjusting. That’s what restaurant people do; it’s what they’ve always had to do.”

