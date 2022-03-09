Chesterfield leaders focus on tax relief, workforce initiatives for proposed budget

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Tax relief measures and workforce initiatives are part of Chesterfield’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The general fund stands at $905 million, which is included in the total countywide budget amount of $1.77 billion.

On Wednesday morning, county leaders discussed the measures included in the proposal, including ways to provide tax relief to residents.

“The tax relief measures in this budget today total up to over $50 million,” said Matt Grant, deputy county administrator of finance and administration for Chesterfield County. “That works out to about $300 per household. That’s about a house that’s valued around $350,000 with three cars.”

One of those measures includes cutting the real estate tax rate down to 92 cents per $100 of assessed value. This comes as real estate assessments skyrocket by 12 percent countywide.

There’s also a proposal to cut the vehicle registration fee from $40 to $20 and cut down on the car tax bill.

“We have done through our budget mechanisms not needing the revenues that would be generated from this higher than assessed value practice of car tax bills,” said Dr. Joe Casey, county administrator for Chesterfield County. “We’re going to be netting that percentage down by an additional amount close to 15 million dollars.”

On the flip side, an increase in utility rates is on the table. According to the county, rates will increase for the average consumer by 2.6 percent, or $1.54 a month.

The proposed plan would change the current $2.25 fee for water per 100 cubic feet to $2.36. For sewer, the proposed plan would change the current rate of $2.32 per 100 cubic feet to $2.43.

“I wouldn’t say that’s tax relief because it’s a higher bill, but I know that there are many places that are raising their utility rates by far greater numbers,” said Dr. Casey.

Leaders are also focusing on recruiting and retaining employees for their workforce, including a general employee pay plan totaling $15 million in the proposed budget.

This includes a phased plan to raise the minimum wage for positions unique to the county from $12 to $16 an hour to compete with the broader market.

“We went out and talked to department heads of what positions are you, specifically in sort of these lower tiers on an earnings perspective, having trouble with turnover and recruitment,” said Harris. “That’s what we’re trying to do on the county side of phase one is take those positions, where we can get it to $16.”

Outlined in this budget is also a proposal to add positions, including 12 for the county’s fire stations.

“So that we can maintain the level of staffing across the system to make sure that we can respond to whatever event might come up,” said Harris.

County leaders also said they plan to transfer $18 million from their general fund towards Chesterfield County Public Schools.

The school district’s budget includes increasing pay for substitute teachers and funding major maintenance contracts.

There will be work sessions for the proposed budget over the next several weeks.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on a final version of the budget on April 6.

The full Chesterfield county budget proposal can be found here.

