Central Virginia men arrested in connection to Williamsburg shooting in February

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are now in police custody in connection to a Williamsburg shooting back in February.

Officers were in the area of the 300 block of Scotland Street when they heard a single gunshot. Police initiated a traffic stop on a fleeing vehicle, leading to a short pursuit.

A stop was conducted at Richmond Road and Stadium Drive, and two men were arrested.

Officers said they located two pistols from inside the suspect’s car and recovered a single shell casing near the area where the gunshot was heard.

The two men were identified as Kaisen Dorrell Branch, 23, of Cumberland, and Jymeke Maquan Carpenter, 23, of North Chesterfield.

Branch was charged with eluding police, and Carpenter was charged with weapon possession by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in a public place and brandishing a firearm.

Police said an uninvolved vehicle was reported to have damage, with the tire and rim impacted by a bullet.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Willetts at 757-220-2331.

