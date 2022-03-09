Healthcare Pros
AP source: Colts agree to trade Carson Wentz to Commanders

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By STEPHEN WHYNO and MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writers
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells the Associated Press the Washington Commanders have agreed to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.

The deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week.

A different person with direct knowledge of the move tells the AP that Washington is getting the 47th pick in the draft along with Wentz and sending Indianapolis Nos. 42 and 73 this year and a 2023 conditional third-rounder that can become a second based on Wentz’s playing time.

Wentz has three years remaining on his contract.

The 2016 second overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles spent just one season with Indianapolis.

