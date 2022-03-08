Healthcare Pros
With gas prices up, GRTC sees ridership return to pre-pandemic levels

The Greater Richmond Transit Company says with warmer weather and an increase in price at the pumps, they’re seeing ridership return back to pre-pandemic level
By John Hood
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Transit Company says with warmer weather and an increase in price at the pumps; it is seeing ridership return back to the pre-pandemic level. While others may be paying more for gas, it will not impact GRTC services.

“I’ve not seen it that high since like California back in 2009, and it’s just wild that it’s back at that again,” John Rodgers, who was waiting at a GRTC bus station outside of Willow Lawn, said.

Rodgers says he’s been taking GRTC three to four times a week to work ever since it started to offer free rides during the pandemic. He says besides planning extra time around his commute, it’s been a great potion, but now he’s afraid it may be one of the only ways to avoid making a trip to the pump.

“Now it’s a little more crucial because of the fuel prices. I’m using more as of a need instead of a handy alternative,” Rodgers said.

A necessity that GRTC says won’t be going away anytime soon thanks to an $8 million grant that will keep rides free until June 30, 2025.

GRTC says that because diesel prices are set in stone for six-month periods, they’re not feeling the pain everyone else feels when it comes to filling up.

“Oftentimes, you know, that $1.50 was a struggle, and so now having this opportunity of it being free, as well as the fact that gas prices are rising, it’s just really helpful for our riders right now,” Ashley Mason, with GRTC, said.

Mason says GRTC will need to renegotiate the price when the six months are up, but it’s unclear how it will make an impact just yet.

“We will address that when the issue comes across,” Mason said. “The world is, and everyone is concerned with gas prices, but we have a great staff that will negotiate a great price for us.”

“I’m excited to see how they will continue that, especially with gas prices going up,” Rodgers said. “But, also too, I’ve heard a lot of people at work say they might see me on the bus too because of gas prices.”

As many are returning physically back to work, GRTC recommends everyone to use the bus, or if you’re a commuter, use tools like park and rides to save money and gas.

