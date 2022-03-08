VDH to send text messages reminding Virginians of their eligibility for boosters against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VDH is continuing to send out text messages reminding Virginians of their eligibility for boosters against COVID-19.

The Chickahominy Health District says they will take part in this effort by sending out text and voice messages to residents in Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, and New Kent counties.

Here’s what the messages will read:

“Virginia Department of Health records indicate you or a member of your family are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To request an appointment visit: https://tinyurl.com/vaxCHD or call 804-365-3240.

VDH says individuals do not need to wait for this message to get a vaccine booster.

Also, Community Vaccination Centers in the Chickahominy Health District are accepting walk-ins with most being open from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

VDH says appointments are encouraged and can be made online.

