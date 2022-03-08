Tuesday Forecast: Back to normal with highs in the upper 50s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Back to normal today with partly sunny skies but more rain coming Tomorrow along with a chill.

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Mainly in the morning. Around 1/2 to 1″ expected. Cloudy and cold in the afternoon with some lingering light rain. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and a little warmer. lows near 40, highs in the low 60s. *Best Weather Day of the Week*

Saturday: 1/2″ to 1″ of morning rain, then cloudy for the afternoon. Turning sharply colder in the afternoon. Morning highs in the 50s but temperatures drop during the day into the low 40s and maybe even 30s. Rain changes to snow midday/afternoon with little or no accumulation expected. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning at 2am. Turn clocks forward 1 hour.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chilly for March. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.