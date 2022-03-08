Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Back to normal with highs in the upper 50s

Another round of rain comes tomorrow morning
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Back to normal today with partly sunny skies but more rain coming Tomorrow along with a chill.

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Mainly in the morning. Around 1/2 to 1″ expected. Cloudy and cold in the afternoon with some lingering light rain. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and a little warmer. lows near 40, highs in the low 60s. *Best Weather Day of the Week*

Saturday: 1/2″ to 1″ of morning rain, then cloudy for the afternoon. Turning sharply colder in the afternoon. Morning highs in the 50s but temperatures drop during the day into the low 40s and maybe even 30s. Rain changes to snow midday/afternoon with little or no accumulation expected. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning at 2am. Turn clocks forward 1 hour.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chilly for March. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
Richmond Police investigate officer-involved shooting that left one man dead overnight
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico
Henrico Police issue safety warning after number of children bitten by a family dog.
Police issue safety warning after number of children bitten by dogs
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Richmond Police investigate connection between men found shot to death
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices increase 59.3 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast: Back to normal with highs in the upper 50s
Tuesday Forecast: Back to normal with highs in the upper 50s
Back to normal with highs in the upper 50s.
Back to normal with highs in the upper 50s
Forecast: Evening showers give way to drier weather overnight
The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded our risk for severe winds to a level 1 out of 5 risk...
First Alert Weather Day: Evening showers with gusty winds