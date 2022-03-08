Healthcare Pros
On this day: RVA-born electronics store Circuit City pulls the plug for good

On March 8, 2009, electronics retail store Circuit City pulled the plug on all locations, laying off thousands of employees nationwide.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, March 8, 2009, electronics retail store Circuit City had its last day of sales after filing for bankruptcy. The company pulled the plug on 567 stores and laid off about 34,000 employees nationwide.

Circuit City got its start along West Broad Street in Richmond as a small business under a different name.

After growing into a national electronics giant, the store became a staple for families in the 1980′s and 90′s.

It was where grandma got her first television and mom and dad got their first VCR. But behind the scenes, the company was trying to keep up with the ever-changing business world.

Learn more about how this fortune 500 Virginia-based company thrived, struggled and died with Laura Stoner, a senior archivist at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, in the first episode of Season 6 of NBC12′s history podcast, “How We Got Here”:

