RPS board votes to move Fox Elementary students to First Baptist Church for in-person learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Schools Board unanimously approved moving Fox Elementary School students to First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue for in-person learning.

The move came after several parents of Fox students voiced their frustration over the board’s lack of decision over the past three weeks as students learned virtually.

“Be swift with approvals, and please hear the voices of the Fox Community when making decisions,” said a parent.

“If the decision reflects the needs and thoughts of the community, I certainly support it,” 3rd District Board Member Kenya Gibson said.

In a unanimous decision @RPS_Schools Board votes to move Fox Elementary students to First Baptist Church on Monument Ave. for in-person learning. Full report to follow on @NBC12 at 11 p.m. — A.J. Nwoko (@AJNwokoNBC12) March 8, 2022

Ever since the fire destroyed the more than century-old school building, First Baptist has been helping out by serving as a learning center for 64 Fox students.

Now the church says it’s ready to open its doors to all 358 of the elementary school’s students and staff.

“We essentially would be welcoming the entire Fox school to pick up and move into this space Monday through Friday as long as they need it,” Dr. Allison Collier, with First Baptist Church, said.

“I could not have been more impressed with the facility and their hospitality and preparedness to accept Fox as well as RPS,” 4th District Board Member Jonathan Young said.

Ahead of Monday night’s board meeting, the church had already been preparing rooms for classrooms and office space. Superintendent Jason Kamras says teachers will be given about a week to move into their new temporary classrooms but asked that they be prepared to temper expectations during the meeting.

“It’s going to be a light setup. The goal here is to be in person with kids, so the goal is going to be the minimum necessary to effectuate that,” Kamras said.

After the move, Kamras says the Fox community will be consulted on whether they want to remain at First Baptist for the remainder of the school year or move once more to Clarks Spring Elementary.

“It may not look like Fox; in fact, it’s not going to look like Fox, but what’s most important is the student-teacher human relationship, and that’s what we are going to be able to offer March 21 moving forward.”

Regardless of how parents decide, Kamras says Clark Spring will be the permanent location for Fox Elementary students in the fall as plans are made to rebuild the burned-down school at its current location at 2300 Hanover Avenue.

About $380,000 has been set aside from capital funds the school board approved for use at a meeting last month to renovate Clarks Spring Elementary, which could be ready to use by April 19.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.