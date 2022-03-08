Richmond’s Main Library could receive a $70 million renovation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A $70 million rehab could be on tap for Richmond’s Main Library downtown.

“We’ve developed a vision and an idea of what the library could become going forward,” said Scott Firestine, Richmond Public Library Director.

Preliminary plans call for the demolition of about 15% of the 140,000 square foot building. The library is located on East Franklin and North First streets.

Upgrades would include a 70-space parking deck under the building, along with new multi-purpose spaces, efficient shelving and storage, and add ADA-complaint accessibility features.

“Libraries over the last century were libraries that really evolved around books. The building, just like libraries, need to continue to evolve, and that’s kind to where we are at right now,” said Firestine.

The library was first built in 1928 and added onto in 1972. Now, library leaders say it’s time for major changes.

“Improves access to culture and arts and performances, so it will be space where folks can gather, and it will be an evolved space unlike the space of 1972 or 1928,” said Firestine.

The library’s director says they are still planning and gathering feedback. But, they’d like to finalize a concept in the next 60 days.

Tuesday, Richmond’s mayor pledged full funding for the library’s annual budget to the tune of $436,000.

“I see libraries as well. So, it’s my hope that further collaboration will occur, that we can bring a renovation of the main library to life and make it a reality,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

The hope is to submit plans to City Hall for review by the fall. That’s so the project can get in line for funding behind other city priorities.

