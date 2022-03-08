Healthcare Pros
Richmond police identify men killed in shootings believed to be connected

The two victims were found about a mile apart
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a connection between two men who were shot to death Sunday night.

Crews were first called on March 6 to North 20th Street for shots fired around 10 p.m. They found Shemar Howlett, 21, of North Chesterfield, dead from his injuries.

Nearby, police found another victim, Isaiah James, 19, of Petersburg, near the intersection of Mosby and Littlepage Street. He was also found dead at the scene.

Police have not released any more details about the suspected connection.

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

