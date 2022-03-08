Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after shots were fired at Glen Lea Shopping Center.

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m.

Officials said the suspects reportedly left the scene towards I-295 when officers were headed to the scene.

Henrico Police is currently on scene after shots were reported around 3pm. There is a related scene in the area of 295 North and 301. There are no injuries to report at this time. If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. pic.twitter.com/xPOW4xEwn3 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 8, 2022

Officers found the suspect vehicles headed northbound and conducted a traffic stop on Route 301.

Police said there are no arrests, but suspects are detained.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

