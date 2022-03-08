Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after shots were fired at Glen Lea Shopping Center.
Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m.
Officials said the suspects reportedly left the scene towards I-295 when officers were headed to the scene.
Officers found the suspect vehicles headed northbound and conducted a traffic stop on Route 301.
Police said there are no arrests, but suspects are detained.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
