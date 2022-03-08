Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

NIL legislation headed to Gov. Youngkin

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A bill headed to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk would make Virginia the 23rd state to pass name, image, and likeness (NIL) legislation. It would set some parameters around how and who college athletes can partner with.

The landscape in college athletics is constantly evolving. Student-athletes have been able to partner with business since July 1, 2021, but now Virginia wants to regulate the process.

“The reason that there is state legislation is because the federal government has not passed any regulation,” NBC29′s Legal Analyst AC Rieman said. “It’s now up to the states to come up with their own name, image, and likeness regulations.”

Now, before student-athletes sign the dotted line on endorsements, they need to be aware of both state and university guidelines.

“Student-athletes are able to hire their own agents,” Rieman said. “Now, the schools can still control the student-athletes to some extent, because every single deal has to be reported to the school and they also need to have the school’s permission to use any type of uniform or logo.”

This legislation also lays out other guidelines for student-athletes: “Some of the things that are prohibited are drugs, cannabis, alcohol, tobacco, casinos, any adult entertainment. And so when they are thinking about, ‘should I do this deal? Should I not take this deal?’ Not only do they have to think about the money aspect, but they’ve got to make sure that they’re not breaking any rules,” Rieman said.

Gov. Youngkin is expected to sign the bill into law.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
RPD: Man killed in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting identified
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight
Breeze Airways will now fly nonstop from Richmond to ten cities
Breeze Airways announces five new nonstop destinations at RIC
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico

Latest News

One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Between record inflation at home and the raging war overseas in Ukraine, gas prices have...
Consultant expects RVA restaurant scene to grow despite impacts from rising fuel costs
People eating at a restaurant.
Consultant expects RVA restaurant scene to grow despite impacts from rising fuel costs
Timothy John Lavender, Jr.
Sussex County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen
Richmond’s Main Library could receive a $70 million renovation
Richmond’s Main Library could receive a $70 million renovation