News to Know for March 8: Henrico overnight shooting; Fox Elementary students move to First Baptist Church; Partly sunny skies

Henrico Police are investigating a shooting in the county's east end that left a man with serious injuries
Henrico Police are investigating a shooting in the county's east end that left a man with serious injuries(Source: Gray TV)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the county’s east end overnight. We have the latest information, along with our other top headlines!

Man Seriously Injured In Henrico

Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot(NBC12)

An investigation is underway following a shooting at an apartment complex in the county’s east end.

Police were called to Kingsridge Road off North Laburnum Avenue for the report of gunshots.

Once on scene, officers found a man with serious injuries but was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

No word on a possible suspect. Anyone with information about what happened can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Fox Elementary Students Have A Temporary Home

After weeks of virtual learning, Fox Elementary students and staff now have answers about where and when they’ll go back to in-person classes.

Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response

First Baptist Church is preparing to welcome more than 300 Fox students and staff members into its building as a temporary home.

The church is already working to transform its space into classrooms and offices.

Right now it serves as a learning center, helping 64 Fox students through this virtual learning period.

RPS says this is only a temporary situation, while the district figures out the next steps forward with the Fox building.

However, work also continues at Clark Springs Elementary. District leaders say they plan to ask families if they want to move again as soon as the building is ready, which is expected to be in April. or stay in the church for a full year.

RPS is asking for patience as it works out all the details about this setup. Fox students and staff are expected to have their first day at First Baptist Church on March 21.

Richmond Officer-Involved Shooting

According to police, the suspect took “aggressive actions towards the officers” and that’s when officers fired their weapons.

Two Richmond Police Officers are on administrative leave following Sunday night’s fatal officer-involved shooting.

Police Chief Gerald Smith says officers Richard Redford and Shannon Mcgarva originally responded to the home on Garber Street for a call for an armed person on a front porch. When they arrived, police say the man was acting aggressively toward the officers.

“He pointed a gun at the officers. The officers gave repeated commands for him to drop the weapon, drop the weapon. He did not and that’s when the officers fired their firearms,” Chief Smith said.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The two officers are on administrative leave for two days. If you have any information about this case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Two Years of COVID

It’s been two years since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Virginia.

One year ago today, the 1st case of COVID-19 was reported in Virginia

Over the course of the pandemic, many healthcare workers have left the field because of burnout.

For Dr. Kyle Enfield, the Medical Director of the ICU at VCU Medical Center, the intensified social turmoil and lack of trust in doctors is a key stressor that he still grapples with two years later.

“Now we also have this challenge with trust where people will come in and no longer take the recommendations of the doctors and the nurses who are caring for them...I think that that is one of the things that brings me a lot of sadness as we go into the second anniversary of COVID-19,” Dr. Enfield said.

Richmond is now classified as low transmission, but it’s important to note... we’re still seeing medium levels of transmission in some of our areas like Hanover, Prince George, Dinwiddie, and Petersburg.

Statewide Tornado Test

File image
File image(Gray Media)

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia and today the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will hold a statewide tornado drill.

That drill is set for 9:45 a.m.

Partly Sunny Skies

Today we will go back to normal temperatures with more rain coming tomorrow.

We will see partly sunny skies and highs will be in the upper 50s.

Final Thought

“People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”- Rob Siltanen

