Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis

Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They...
Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They say it was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.(Gray News)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers found the deceased baby Sunday in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, WMC reports.

Police say the baby, who appeared to be full term, was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
Richmond Police investigate officer-involved shooting that left one man dead overnight
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico
Henrico Police issue safety warning after number of children bitten by a family dog.
Police issue safety warning after number of children bitten by dogs
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Richmond Police investigate connection between men found shot to death
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices increase 59.3 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

Latest News

FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
McDonald’s to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
U.S. airmen file lawsuit fighting Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William...
Jury deliberations begin in 1st trial over Capitol riot