Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Henrico sends one man to the hospital.

Police were called to Kingsridge Road near North Laburnum Avenue around midnight for the report of gunshots.

Once on scene, officers found a man conscious and breathing, but say his injuries are serious.

There is no word about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about what happened can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

