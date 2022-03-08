Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight

Healthcare Pros
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Henrico sends one man to the hospital.

Police were called to Kingsridge Road near North Laburnum Avenue around midnight for the report of gunshots.

Once on scene, officers found a man conscious and breathing, but say his injuries are serious.

There is no word about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about what happened can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

