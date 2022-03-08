Healthcare Pros
Local organizations, individuals to assist RRHA in helping families with rent relief

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Individuals and local community organizations are lending a helping hand to families living in public housing communities managed by Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Some organizations participating include the following:

  • Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building
  • Area churches and faith leaders
  • Centers for Families in Transition (C-FIT)
  • The Offices of Richmond 7th District City Council President Cynthia Newbille
  • 3rd District Councilwoman Ann Frances Lambert
  • Saving Our Youth Virginia. Inc.
  • A Better Day Than Yesterday Initiative Program

Starting March 15-17, volunteers will go door to door in each public housing community to assist those who need help with rent relief applications. Volunteers will also be keying rent relief applications on March 18-19.

RRHA says its employees will also assist in canvassing efforts on March 12 and March 19 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in all its public housing communities.

Interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson spoke about these efforts.

“RRHA sincerely appreciates the assistance of the volunteers joining the effort to keep our public families housed. It makes a difference when those who speak out are willing, not only talk about it but to put their hands to the plow to make a meaningful difference. We look forward to working with each of these volunteers to mitigate as many negative outcomes as possible,” Daniels-Fayson said.

For more information, click here.

