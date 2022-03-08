Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21, 2021.(David Dermer | AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is offering additional free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to increase testing.

Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21. Households are now eligible for a second order of four tests via covidtests.gov.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, new orders will ship for free as tests are received from manufacturers.

So far, USPS has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 packaged tests to households across the country.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy in a press release. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public.

Test kit orders in the continental U.S. are sent through First Class Package Service, and by Priority Mail to Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses.

Once an order is placed, you will get an order confirmation email and status updates as the package is shipped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
Richmond Police investigate officer-involved shooting that left one man dead overnight
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico
Henrico Police issue safety warning after number of children bitten by a family dog.
Police issue safety warning after number of children bitten by dogs
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Richmond Police investigate connection between men found shot to death
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices increase 59.3 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

Latest News

FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
McDonald’s to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
U.S. airmen file lawsuit fighting Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William...
Jury deliberations begin in 1st trial over Capitol riot