Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gold medalists announced in Virginia Governor’s Cup

(FILE)
(FILE)(WAFB)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some central Virginia wineries are getting big recognition for their wines.

Judges for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup sampled more than 600 entries, and awarded 65 wineries with a total of 127 gold medals.

Winners include wines from Barboursville, Jefferson, King Family, and Michael Shaps.

A wine must get an average score of 90 points or higher to receive a gold medal.

Click here to see the full list of gold cup winners.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
RPD: Man killed in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting identified
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight
Breeze Airways will now fly nonstop from Richmond to ten cities
Breeze Airways announces five new nonstop destinations at RIC
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico

Latest News

One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Between record inflation at home and the raging war overseas in Ukraine, gas prices have...
Consultant expects RVA restaurant scene to grow despite impacts from rising fuel costs
People eating at a restaurant.
Consultant expects RVA restaurant scene to grow despite impacts from rising fuel costs
Timothy John Lavender, Jr.
Sussex County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen
Richmond’s Main Library could receive a $70 million renovation
Richmond’s Main Library could receive a $70 million renovation