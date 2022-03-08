First Alert Weather Day: Rain could change to snow Saturday across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold blast is expected to arrive this weekend, and there is even potential for a brief period of snow during the midday hours on Saturday.

Saturday is shaping up to be a windy and much colder day with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s during the day.

As temperatures drop, rain could change over to snow by midday Saturday. However, there are several factors working against snow accumulation. The ground temperatures are fairly warm with the recent mild weather, and the sun angle is higher in March. Even if it’s cloudy, the higher sun angle can melt snow as it falls. At this point we are not expecting much, if any, snow accumulation.

Rain could change to snow on Saturday as temperatures get much colder during the day. (WWBT)

Prepare for a cold start to the weekend and poor weather to be outdoors on Saturday. We strongly encourage people to move plans indoors to start the weekend!

If we did see some snow accumulation, the highest chance for that looks to be north and west of Richmond toward Louisa County where the changeover to snow could happen sooner.

There will be potentially for icy spots on roads Saturday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and any leftover water on roads could refreeze!

Stay tuned for updates on what could be winter’s last hurrah coming up this weekend.

