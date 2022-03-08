Fans welcome Longwood men’s and women’s basketball teams back with celebration as both teams make NCAA tournament

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - It’s an exciting time for Longwood University! Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams are going to the NCAA for the first time in school history.

Both of the Lancers won the Big South Tournament over the weekend to secure their spots in the tournament.

For the men’s game, Isaiah Wilkins scored 19 points as Longwood advanced with a 79-58 victory over Winthrop on Sunday in the Big South Tournament Championship game.

Wilkins spent two seasons at Virginia Tech and another at Wake Forest before coming to Longwood this season.

For the women’s game, they defeated the top-seeded Campbell team 86-47. Kayla McMakin scored 22 points, and Tournament MVP Tra’Dayja Smith added 21 on perfect 5-for-5 3-point shooting in a stunningly one-sided matchup between the league’s top two teams.

Monday afternoon, fans lined the streets in Farmville, welcoming back their Big South basketball champions.

Fans came out in their Longwood Lancer gear, made posters, and waved their rally towels and scarves in excitement for both teams.

Fans said this has been a long time coming, but it was great to see the men’s team take down Winthrop with a commanding performance.

Winthrop had been the perennial Big South powerhouse that had won the last two conference tournament titles.

Then fans said to see the Lady Lancers blow out Campbell University right after the men’s team won was a match made in heaven.

This is only the third time in Big South history that the same institution claimed both men’s and women’s basketball titles in the same year.

Fans are on Cloud 9 and said they hope both Lancers can make a run in the tourney.

Longwood Lancers Big South championship trophy ((Source: NBC12))

