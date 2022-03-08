Drivers, businesses feel pain at the pump as Virginia sees record price for gas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers across the country, including Virginia, are feeling the pinch at the pump as prices for gas in the state reach a new record.

On Friday, AAA said the highest price for gas on record in Virginia was $4.01 in 2008.

On Tuesday, this record set more than a decade ago was broken.

AAA is reporting the average price for gas in Virginia is $4.10, just below the national average of $4.17.

In Chesterfield County, Brad Bartlett is starting to see the impacts of these rising gas prices on his wallet.

“$60 for a tank of gas is pretty dramatic,” he said. “It looks like, as of today, it’s a $60 to $80 increase for me a month. If this keeps going at the rate it is, it will affect my summer travel, certainly, and it will affect my purchasing power.”

As the numbers continue to climb on the gas price tag, businesses are also feeling the impacts of the price jump.

Mohammad Mahdawi, the owner of DaVinci Pizza along Forest Hill Avenue, is worried about the impacts of the rising gas prices on his delivery services.

“We just have to probably raise the prices,” he said. “And also pay more for drivers to compensate for the higher gas prices.”

This possibility looms over the delivery driver positions Mahdawi has been looking to fill over the last six months.

“It’s tough time to be in the restaurant business right now, and with COVID and all these effects that have had on everybody, it’s going to make it a lot worse to even stay in business,” he said. “It’s really tough time for everyone to be in business right now.”

AAA also said gas prices may continue to rise as a result of the war in Ukraine and the switch for gasoline blends as the travel season approaches.

NBC12 also reached out to rideshare companies to see if they’re providing support to their drivers as the gas prices rise.

In a statement sent to NBC12, a spokeswoman for Uber sent the following:

“We know higher prices at the pump is a challenge, which is why we recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25¢ per gallon through cash back with GetUpSide. Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks.”

In a statement to NBC12, a spokesperson for Lyft sent us the following:

“We care deeply about the driver experience and we’ve taken concrete steps to help given rising gas prices. Our investments in programs like our GetUpside partnership and the Lyft Direct cash back debit card are designed to directly save drivers money at the pump. We’ll continue to explore other ways to help the driver community.”

A DoorDash spokesperson also sent NBC12 the following statement:

“We are proud to provide Dashers with access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help them maximize their earnings, including 2% cashback on gas at any station for DasherDirect cardholders, and making additional car maintenance discounts available for all Dashers. We’re always eager to hear from Dashers on ways we can support them and provide meaningful resources on and off the road.”

