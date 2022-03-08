Healthcare Pros
Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival 2022 lineup announced

A concert
A concert(pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The entire lineup of musical performances for the 2022 Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival has been announced.

The festival, May 20-22, will feature regional and national acts as it returns to an in-person format.

Performances kick off at 6:30 p.m. on May 20 on Brown’s Island with Richmond’s own Suggesting Rhythm.

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Friday, May 20

  • 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Suggesting Rhythm

Saturday, May 21

  • 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. | Dead Billionaires
  • 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. | E 33rd
  • 3:15 – 4:00 p.m. | Devil’s Coattails
  • 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. | Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
  • 6:15 – 7:30 p.m. | Sierra Ferrell
  • 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. | Futurebirds

Sunday, May 22

  • 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. | Tre. Charles
  • 2:20 – 3:20 p.m. | Mekong Xpress
  • 3:40 – 5:00 p.m. | Leon III

“We are very excited to present another weekend of diverse musical offerings and look forward to returning in person with three days of great performances during Dominion Energy Riverrock,” said Stephen Lecky, Director of Events for Venture Richmond. “The festival highlights Richmond’s vibrant downtown riverfront and outdoor lifestyle and this year’s bands will add even more energy for fans and spectators.”

For more information, click here.

