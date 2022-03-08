Craftsmen’s Spring Classic 2022 begins Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Craftsmen’s Spring Classic returns for its 38th year on Friday.

The craft show features hundreds of artists and craftsmen from more than 15 states.

At the show, you will find gifts, collections, home accessories and personal treasures of every style and design.

The show runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

Tickets can be purchased, here.

