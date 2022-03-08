Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Craftsmen’s Spring Classic 2022 begins Friday

Craftsmen's Spring Classic
Craftsmen's Spring Classic(Gilmore Companies)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Craftsmen’s Spring Classic returns for its 38th year on Friday.

The craft show features hundreds of artists and craftsmen from more than 15 states.

At the show, you will find gifts, collections, home accessories and personal treasures of every style and design.

The show runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

Tickets can be purchased, here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
RPD: Man killed in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting identified
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight
Breeze Airways will now fly nonstop from Richmond to ten cities
Breeze Airways announces five new nonstop destinations at RIC
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico

Latest News

Maria Osorio Driscoll uses vivid colors in her work.
Roanoke County artist featured in Southern Living magazine
blocal
BLocal Search Amplifies Voices of Black Owned Businesses
Busch Gardens and Water Country USA is hiring.
Busch Gardens and Water Country USA hiring for more than 1,200 positions
A concert
Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival 2022 lineup announced