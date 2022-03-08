Chesterfield school leaders to discuss recess expansion, construction updates

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school leaders are set to discuss expanding recess time for elementary school students at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Right now, about 40 percent of schools have multiple recess times for at least one grade level. So those students have two 15-20 minute recesses instead of one 30 minute period.

The district is looking at getting more schools to do that.

Also on the agenda, is an update on school construction projects.

According to agenda documents, the district is close to completing all major school security initiatives - the newest elementary school is almost ready to open, and the district will soon start soliciting for two new middle schools.

The work session begins at 3:00 p.m.

