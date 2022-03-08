Busch Gardens and Water Country USA hiring for more than 1,200 positions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens and Water Country USA will host a job fair as it looks to hire for more than 1,200 positions.

Those interested can apply and interview in person on March 12 at Busch Gardens Human Resources Training Center in Williamsburg.

Positions pay up to $14 an hour with up to $1,500 in sign-on bonuses.

All job fair attendees will receive a free single-day ticket.

The park is looking to fill positions roles in lifeguards, guest arrival, food and beverage, merchandise, operations and more.

The job fairs will be on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and March 18 from 4-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.