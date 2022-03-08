Healthcare Pros
Busch Gardens and Water Country USA hiring for more than 1,200 positions

Busch Gardens and Water Country USA is hiring.(CASSADY WATSON, Busch Gardens and Water Country USA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens and Water Country USA will host a job fair as it looks to hire for more than 1,200 positions.

Those interested can apply and interview in person on March 12 at Busch Gardens Human Resources Training Center in Williamsburg.

Positions pay up to $14 an hour with up to $1,500 in sign-on bonuses.

All job fair attendees will receive a free single-day ticket.

The park is looking to fill positions roles in lifeguards, guest arrival, food and beverage, merchandise, operations and more.

The job fairs will be on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and March 18 from 4-7 p.m.

