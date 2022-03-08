Breeze Airways announces five new nonstop destinations at RIC as fuel prices increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new low-fare airline from JetBlue is adding six new routes from Richmond International Airport this summer, including west coast travel on sale for less than $100 each way.

Breeze Airways, which currently has four existing destinations will now fly nonstop from Richmond to ten cities.

These are the five new routes:

Jacksonville, FL (starting May 19, from $39 one way)

San Francisco, CA (May 25, from $99 one way)

Hartford, CT (June 3, from $39 one way)

Las Vegas, NV (June 9, from $99 one way)

Providence, RI (June 30, from $39 one way)

This comes as fuel prices continue to increase in light of the war in Ukraine, and as the COVID-19 surge dwindles.

Breeze started flying from Richmond and Norfolk last summer and currently serves three nonstop destinations from RIC.

