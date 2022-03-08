Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Bill to allow marijuana resentencing killed by GOP lawmakers

Marijuana
Marijuana(James St. John / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Republican-led panel of Virginia House members blocked a bill that would have allowed people incarcerated or on probation for marijuana-related crimes to ask a court for a modified sentence.

A bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell was shot down Monday by 12 Republicans in the House Appropriations Committee.

Ten Democrats supported the legislation.

The bill would’ve allowed about 596 people incarcerated for marijuana-related felonies to apply for resentencing.

The bill’s defeat comes almost a year after the legislature voted to legalize adult possession of recreational marijuana and to establish a legal market so that retail sales could begin in 2024.

Democrats controlled the legislature when that vote occurred.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
Richmond Police investigate officer-involved shooting that left one man dead overnight
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico
Henrico Police issue safety warning after number of children bitten by a family dog.
Police issue safety warning after number of children bitten by dogs
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Richmond Police investigate connection between men found shot to death
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices increase 59.3 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

Latest News

(FILE)
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA
Ukrainians Mykola Hordiichuk, Elina Shutova and Andrew Brytsko cover their hearts as the...
White House allows Ukrainian nationals to stay in the U.S. without fear of deportation
File
Biden OKs release of 30 million barrels of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Hounds owned by Paul Wilson of the Keswick Hunting Club
Virginia’s contentious ‘right to retrieve’ law remains intact