Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Amelia Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 16-year-old

Kayla Shifflett
Kayla Shifflett(Amelia County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officials said Kayla Shifflett was last seen on March 5 in Amelia County.

She was last seen wearing green shorts and camo print Vans. The color of her shirt is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200 or the sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
RPD: Man killed in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting identified
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight
Breeze Airways will now fly nonstop from Richmond to ten cities
Breeze Airways announces five new nonstop destinations at RIC
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico

Latest News

One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Between record inflation at home and the raging war overseas in Ukraine, gas prices have...
Consultant expects RVA restaurant scene to grow despite impacts from rising fuel costs
People eating at a restaurant.
Consultant expects RVA restaurant scene to grow despite impacts from rising fuel costs
Timothy John Lavender, Jr.
Sussex County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen
Richmond’s Main Library could receive a $70 million renovation
Richmond’s Main Library could receive a $70 million renovation