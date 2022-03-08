Amelia Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 16-year-old

AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officials said Kayla Shifflett was last seen on March 5 in Amelia County.

She was last seen wearing green shorts and camo print Vans. The color of her shirt is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200 or the sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118.

