What do Virginians think about Youngkin’s tax cuts? It depends on how you ask the question.

Most Virginians want to see budget surpluses reinvested back into government services instead of tax cuts, according to a recent poll. Or most Virginians think the government has enough money, as another recent poll found, to give some back to regular people.

How could two polls asking fundamentally the same question around the same time get two conflicting results? It depends which Virginians you ask. And how you ask them.

A poll released Feb. 21 by Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership found 59 percent of registered voters “prefer spending the state budget surplus on underfunded government services, such as education, public safety, and social services.”

A poll released March 3 by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which includes other political topics in its surveys on healthcare issues, found 68 percent of likely Virginia voters supported Republicans’ plan for $5 billion in tax relief coupled with new spending on education and law enforcement.

Both polls could become fodder for the final week of the General Assembly session as lawmakers enter final negotiations on budget and tax policy. Youngkin has proposed a variety of tax cuts, including eliminating the grocery tax, suspending a scheduled increase in the gas tax, lowering income tax bills, and sending Virginians tax rebates directly. But several of those proposals have failed in the Democratic-led Senate, where lawmakers have proposed more modest tax relief.

While CNU’s question referenced “historic budget surpluses” without getting into specific dollar amounts, the VHHA’s question noted Virginia is projecting a $14 billion budget surplus, which appears to be an approximation of the $13.4 billion surplus Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is projecting over three budget years. The poll question that found stronger support for tax cuts also told respondents spending the surplus on government programs would create “long-term taxpayer obligations.”

