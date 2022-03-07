Virginia legislators expand ‘safe haven’ laws allowing parents to give up infants

With a final vote last week, the Virginia General Assembly passed a slew of bills that will give parents more time to abandon their newborn children at designated drop-off spots — and launch a state hotline to increase awareness of the measure.

All four bills introduced this year will expand Virginia’s safe haven laws, which offer legal protection to parents or guardians who relinquish their children as long as the infants are left at a hospital or 24-hour EMS agency (including fire stations or rescue squads). Three of the measures, including incorporated bills from Sens. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, and Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, extend the 14-day timeframe for the protections, allowing parents to surrender infants up to a month old. Another bill from Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, requires the Virginia Department of Social Services to set up a 24-hour hotline with information on the laws and launch a statewide marketing campaign to increase awareness.

Each of the bills was sponsored by a Republican legislator and vocally supported by anti-abortion advocacy groups, including the Virginia Society for Human Life. But all four passed with broad bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House of Delegates.

“This is a very good bill,” Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, said in a committee hearing on Farris’ bill last month. “I like it very much.”

The rare show of support from both sides of the aisle isn’t surprising within the national context of safe haven laws, which were rapidly adopted by all 50 states beginning in the late 1990s. But their endorsement by pro-life advocates underscores how the measures have become closely linked to reproductive issues, especially amid intense national debate over the future of abortion rights.

Virginia passed its own safe haven law in 2004, but the issue regained national attention late last year after Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly brought up the measures in a hearing on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — a case with the potential to overturn or significantly weaken the court’s landmark abortion decision in Roe v. Wade.

Barrett suggested that safe haven laws could resolve a common argument in favor of abortion — that it prevents mothers from being forced into parenthood. The idea wasn’t entirely new. In 2004, a circuit court judge in Texas suggested that the laws had dramatically altered the reproductive landscape in a way that could prompt the reversal of Roe if it was ever reconsidered, according to a 2006 article by the legal expert Carol Sanger.

The renewed focus on safe-haven laws in Virginia has worried many pro-choice advocates. It’s not the first year that lawmakers have re-examined the initiative, but some were puzzled by the timing — and number — of bills this year.

