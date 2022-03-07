Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police investigate connection between men found shot to death

The two victims were found about a mile apart
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a connection between two men who were shot to death Sunday night.

Crews were first called to North 20th Street for shots fired around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found one man dead from his injuries. A second victim was later found near the intersection of Mosby and Littlepage Street.

Right now, police are not released any more details about the suspected connection.

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123.

