Richmond Police discuss officer-involved shooting that left one man dead overnight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was shot by Richmond Police officers Sunday night in the Fulton Hill neighborhood.
This all unfolded around 10:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Garber Street.
Officers responded to the call of an unknown armed individual at a home in the area.
When officers arrived, they say they found a man at the house with a firearm.
Officers told him to drop the weapon.
According to police, the suspect took “aggressive actions towards the officers” and that’s when officers fired their weapons.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department says it is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
