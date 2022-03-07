Richmond Police discuss officer-involved shooting that left one man dead overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was shot by Richmond Police officers Sunday night in the Fulton Hill neighborhood.

This all unfolded around 10:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Garber Street.

Officers responded to the call of an unknown armed individual at a home in the area.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man at the house with a firearm.

Officers told him to drop the weapon.

According to police, the suspect took “aggressive actions towards the officers” and that’s when officers fired their weapons.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department says it is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

