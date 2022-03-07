Richmond gas prices increase 59.3 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmonders have been feeling the pain at the pump this past week as gas prices have risen 59.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.99 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 71.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.25 per gallon, which is a 66-cent difference, Gas Buddy says.

