Richmond gas prices increase 59.3 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmonders have been feeling the pain at the pump this past week as gas prices have risen 59.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.99 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 71.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.25 per gallon, which is a 66-cent difference, Gas Buddy says.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

