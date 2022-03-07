Healthcare Pros
Richmond Black Restaurant Experience underway

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience Logo
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is officially underway for the 2022 season.

The week-long event kicked off on March 6.

Forty restaurants around Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield are participating in this 6th annual event.

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience runs until Sunday, March 13.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Urban League of Greater Richmond.

For more information, click here.

