Police seek suspect involved in Discount Cigarettes burglary

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a person they say was involved in a Discount Cigarettes burglary in February.

Police say on Feb. 18, 2022, at about 2:00 a.m., an unknown suspect broke into the Discount Cigarettes in the Dunlop Village Shopping Center in Colonial Heights.

The suspect got into the store by backing his vehicle in front of the business. He then exited his vehicle, entered the store, and stole numerous cartons of cigarettes.

Police say the suspect was driving a red two-door Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

