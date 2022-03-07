Police seek suspect involved in Discount Cigarettes burglary

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a person they say was involved in a Discount Cigarettes burglary in February.

Police say on Feb. 18, 2022, at about 2:00 a.m., an unknown suspect broke into the Discount Cigarettes in the Dunlop Village Shopping Center in Colonial Heights.

The suspect got into the store by backing his vehicle in front of the business. He then exited his vehicle, entered the store, and stole numerous cartons of cigarettes.

Police say the suspect was driving a red two-door Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

