Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico

Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.

South Laburnum Road will be closed for two hours in both directions, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

