Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.

South Laburnum Road will be closed for two hours in both directions, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Henrico Police is currently on scene of a fatal accident that occurred just after 4pm, involving a motorcycle at the intersection of S laburnum Ave and Willson Rd. S Laburnum will be closed in both directions for the next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/CguoTzRp3c — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 7, 2022

