Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
South Laburnum Road will be closed for two hours in both directions, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
