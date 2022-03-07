Petersburg to begin ‘Pothole Blitz’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Department of Public Works Street Operations will begin its annual “Pothole Blitz” next week.

The blitz will cover all wards and run from March 14 through April 15.

Here are the following dates:

Ward 5: March 14 – 18

Ward 6: March 21 - 25

Ward 4: March 28 - April 1

Ward 7 and 2: April 4 – April 8

Ward 1 and 3: April 11 – April 15

The city is also asking residents to report potholes when they see them.

Potholes can be reported by calling the Petersburg Streets Department at (804) 733-2415 or online.

