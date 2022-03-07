Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Petersburg to begin ‘Pothole Blitz’

The Petersburg Department of Public Works Street Operations will begin its annual “Pothole...
The Petersburg Department of Public Works Street Operations will begin its annual “Pothole Blitz” next week.(City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Department of Public Works Street Operations will begin its annual “Pothole Blitz” next week.

The blitz will cover all wards and run from March 14 through April 15.

Here are the following dates:

  • Ward 5: March 14 – 18
  • Ward 6: March 21 - 25
  • Ward 4: March 28 - April 1
  • Ward 7 and 2: April 4 – April 8
  • Ward 1 and 3: April 11 – April 15

The city is also asking residents to report potholes when they see them.

Potholes can be reported by calling the Petersburg Streets Department at (804) 733-2415 or online.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
Richmond Police discuss officer-involved shooting that left one man dead overnight
Petersburg man dies in motel shooting
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Richmond Police investigate connection between men found shot to death
File
Richmond ranked 4th most challenging city to live in for seasonal allergy sufferers
Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Body found in Swift Creek Reservoir identified as missing Chesterfield man

Latest News

The best place to seek shelter during a tornado warning is in a basement. If you don't have...
5 ways to stay safe when tornadoes threaten central Virginia
Police lights
2 face assault charges following incident outside sports lounge
Richmond Black Restaurant Experience Logo
Richmond Black Restaurant Experience underway
(FILE)
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA