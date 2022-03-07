News to Know for March 7: Violent night in Richmond; Gas prices rise; Partly sunny, warm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have some breaking news overnight, three people in Richmond are dead following three separate shootings. Let’s unpack these shootings and our other top headlines.

Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting. (NBC12)

One man is dead after he was shot by Richmond Police Officers.

It happened on Garber Street, near Williamsburg Road around 11:00 p.m. last night.

Police got a call about a stranger walking in the area with a weapon. Officers told the man to drop the gun, but that’s when police say the man started acting aggressively - so they opened fire.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

RPD says the department is doing a thorough investigation of what happened.

Two Men Shot To Death

Police lights (WSMV)

Police say they believe two overnight shooting deaths are connected.

Officers were called to North 20th Street in the city’s east end just after 10:00 last night.

When they arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. A second victim was found about a mile away near the intersection of Mosby and Littlepage Streets.

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123.

Temporary Home For Fox Elementary Students?

A proposal is on the table for them to learn at First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue after weeks of virtual learning at home.

The plan is being presented during tonight’s school board meeting.

Ever since the fire that destroyed the more than century-old school building, First Baptist has been helping out by serving as a learning center for 64 Fox students.

Now the church says it’s ready to open its doors to all 358 of the elementary school’s students and staff.

“We essentially would be welcoming the entire Fox school to pick up and move into this space Monday through Friday as long as they need it,” Dr. Allison Collier, with First Baptist Church, said.

Collier says ahead of Monday night’s meeting volunteers have already started working on creating more than 24 classrooms and office spaces for Fox staff.

Including spots for guidance counselors, nurses, custodial staff, and even P.E classes.

Collier says she expects the board to approve using First Baptist and will be at Monday night’s meeting to answer any questions.

YIKES! It Just Keeps On Climbing...

The AAA motor club said the price of regular gas went up by almost 41 cents during the past week. (WCVB via CNN)

The national average for gas has climbed above $4.00 a gallon for the first time since 2008.

It sits at $4.01 right now. Prices soared 28 cents in the last three days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 11 days.

Those are the largest increases since Hurricane Katrina slammed the Gulf Coast in 2005.

Here at home, the Virginia average jumped ten cents to $3.89.

In Richmond, we saw an eight-cent spike to $3.87. It seems it’s only a matter of time before we too hit that $4.00 mark.

A Forever Home For Olympus!

Good news from Richmond Animal Care and Control regarding Olympus, the emaciated dog that was found abandoned in early February.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, March 5, the shelter says after weeks of treatment, thousands of dollars worth of vet care, and hours of foster care rehabilitation that went into the dog’s recovery, a loving family of three made Olympus their new pet.

We are thrilled to announce that Olympus has found his forever home! After weeks of treatment (touch and go results;... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Saturday, March 5, 2022

Olympus was adopted five days after the RACC announced his adoption eligibility, also in a Facebook post.

RACC says they were surprised that he managed to live through all the tests and treatments after being abandoned outside of their facility in the middle of the night in below-freezing temperatures, and are so happy that Olympus is being cared for by a loving owner.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY!

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for a wind advisory and a severe storm threat this evening.

However, today will be a partly sunny day and very warm! Lows will be in the low 60s and highs will be in the low 80!

Final Thought

“Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way you wish, but you only spend it once.” — Lillian Dickson

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.