Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo....
FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo. On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks. (CNN, POOL, CNN Turk, Ukranian Ministry of Interior, Facebook/Volodymyr Zelesnky, Twitter/President)

Other companies that said they were cutting ties to Russia Sunday included two of the Big Four accounting firms and American Express.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
Richmond Police discuss officer-involved shooting that left one man dead overnight
Petersburg man dies in motel shooting
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Richmond Police investigate connection between men found shot to death
File
Richmond ranked 4th most challenging city to live in for seasonal allergy sufferers
Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Body found in Swift Creek Reservoir identified as missing Chesterfield man

Latest News

The U.S. weighs options to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Gov,...
Debate over US role in Ukraine
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment a suspected intoxicated driver...
WATCH: Florida Highway Patrol dashcam shows trooper stop suspected drunk driver in head-on collision
A kidney transplant patient searches for a second donor after losing an organ in a car crash...
North Carolina man loses donated kidney in car crash on the way from hospital
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Multiple shooting victims outside Iowa high school; 3 teens in critical condition