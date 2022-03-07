Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Gusty winds through this evening, then cooler next few days

Strong cold front brings gusty showers this evening
By Nick Russo
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day for a Wind Advisory until 7pm plus a threat for gusty showers (probably with no lightning) this evening. More rain coming Wednesday along with a big cool down in temperatures.

Monday Evening: First Alert Weather Day: A gusty shower likely 6-10pm. SW wind 20-30 mph with gusts to 45mph possible. (6-10pm Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Overcast with a chilly rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures drop during the day (AM Rain Chance: 80%)

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning at 2am. Turn clocks forward 1 hour.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Chilly for March. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the lower 60s.

