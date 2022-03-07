Healthcare Pros
Longwood wins Big South for first NCAA Tournament bid

Winthrop guard Sin'Cere McMahon (2) attempts to block the shot of Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins...
Winthrop guard Sin'Cere McMahon (2) attempts to block the shot of Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big South Conference men's tournament on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 19 points and Longwood advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time with a 79-58 victory over Winthrop in the Big South tournament championship game.

Top-seeded Longwood (26-6) never trailed, led by as many as 21 in the first half, 28 in the second half and cruised against the second-seeded Eagles (23-9), a perennial Big South power who had won the last two conference tournament titles and hoped to win its 19th overall.

Wilkins was 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three steals. Big South player of the year D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop with 14 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

