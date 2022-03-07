House Republicans torpedo bills giving Virginia tribes state consultation rights

Virginia law will continue to not require state agencies to consult with the commonwealth’s seven federally recognized tribes on projects and plans that could affect them after House Republicans killed two proposals to enshrine the right in statute this session.

“I just can’t get myself comfortable yet with the legislation as it is at this time,” said Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, during a meeting of the House Chesapeake Subcommittee in February. Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, described the bill as “not quite mature yet.”

Last week, with little discussion, the same subcommittee struck down the last remaining proposal, from Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to require tribal consultation at the state level. The vote was deadlocked — five Republicans opposing the bill and one, Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover, joining with Democrats in its favor — but under legislative rules, that was enough to scuttle it.

Every member of the Senate had supported the idea.

Proponents of the legislation say that not only is early consultation practical because of its ability to uncover problems linked to projects before millions of dollars and years have been invested in them, but it’s a basic recognition of the sovereignty the seven tribes gained when the federal government recognized them in 2015 and 2018.

“At the end of the day, it’s a pretty steep learning curve for the commonwealth and the tribes in understanding the full implications of tribal sovereignty,” said Chief Stephen Adkins of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe.

Marion Werkheiser, an attorney with Cultural Heritage Partners who represented the seven tribes in negotiations over the legislation, said they would be back next year with the same proposal.

“It would be a no-brainer for the state to notify local governments when they’re planning projects in their backyard and give them a seat at the table, but the House Republicans seem unwilling to extend the same courtesy to the tribal nation governments,” she told the Mercury.

