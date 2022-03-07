Healthcare Pros
Fred Astaire Dance Studio Richmond holding fundraiser for Ukrainian families

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Fred Astaire Dance Studio Richmond is holding a fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian families.

The evening will include an introductory group dance class and party, along with professional dance performances.

There will also be over $1,200 worth of door prizes from local dance organizations, restaurants and shops.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio Richmond said all of its instructors are from Ukraine and have family still in the country.

The event will be on March 11 at 8 p.m. Admission of $45 a ticket. It includes one ticket for door prizes and two tickets for Prosecco.

