First Alert Weather Day: Wind Advisory plus an evening storm threat
Big winds could take out some trees and power lines today
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Strong cold front brings big wind today PLUS a Severe storm threat this evening.
Strong winds from the SW will pump our temperatures into the low 80s today. POTENTIALLY getting to the record high of 83° which was set in 1961.
The DAYTIME hours look dry, with a strong cold front arriving around 7 or 8pm in Richmond. Although we have a risk of a severe thunderstorm along the front, it doesn’t look like lightning will be huge part of this system. Most of us will get a brief, gusty rain shower with less than 1/4″ rain.
Be on the alert for power outages this afternoon. Even though it’ll be dry for much of the day, a wind gust to 40+mph could knock out power for some.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.