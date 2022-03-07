Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Wind Advisory plus an evening storm threat

Big winds could take out some trees and power lines today
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Strong cold front brings big wind today PLUS a Severe storm threat this evening.

Wind + Severe Storm Threat
Wind + Severe Storm Threat(nbc12)

Strong winds from the SW will pump our temperatures into the low 80s today. POTENTIALLY getting to the record high of 83° which was set in 1961.

The DAYTIME hours look dry, with a strong cold front arriving around 7 or 8pm in Richmond. Although we have a risk of a severe thunderstorm along the front, it doesn’t look like lightning will be huge part of this system. Most of us will get a brief, gusty rain shower with less than 1/4″ rain.

Rain chance is low during the day, but this evening a gusty rain shower or storm could produce...
Rain chance is low during the day, but this evening a gusty rain shower or storm could produce a damaging wind gust(NBC12)

Be on the alert for power outages this afternoon. Even though it’ll be dry for much of the day, a wind gust to 40+mph could knock out power for some.

